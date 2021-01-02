Cowardice in killing foreign leaders, ‘US-Israeli trademark': FM spox

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman in a tweet on Friday said that cowardice in assassinating foreign leaders is a US-Israeli trademark.

“Cowardice in assassinating foreign leaders is a US-Israeli trademark; NOT Iranian. @WashTimes should know better than to publish #FakeNews & spread anti-Iranian bigotry – even though it has featured PAID content by the outlaw MEK terrorist cult. Your readers deserve better!”

IRGC Quds Force achievements led to security in Iran, region: Amir-Abdollahian

Salient achievements of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Crops (IRGC) Quds Force have led to the lasting and sustainable security both in Iran and the region.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs made the remarks on Fri. and reiterated that achievements gained by former IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Gen. Soleimani and borderless soldiers have brought about lasting security in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the region.

Senior Iranian cleric ‘Ayatollah Mesbah-Yazdi’ passes away

Senior Iranian cleric ‘Ayatollah Mohammad-Taghi Mesbah-Yazdi’, Head of Imam Khomeini (RA) Educational and Research Institute and Member of Assembly of Experts passed away at the age of 86 on Friday evening.

Iran to bring Gen. Soleimani’s assassins to justice: FM

Iranian Foreign Ministry in a message stressed that Iran will not rest until perpetrators of assassinating Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani are brought to justice.

"By committing a coward act of terror against Iran’s top commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani, the US violated international law & the UN Charter in a blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty," Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote in its Twitter account on Friday.

"The US' lawlessness in full show. #Iran won't rest until bringing those responsible to justice," it added.

Terror of Soleimani, testament to US ruinous role in region

The Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran in Norway issued a statement on Thu., stating that assassination of Iran’s top commander Martyr Gen. Soleimani is a testament to US destructive role in the region.

Iran fully ready to confront any US move in region: IRGC cmdr

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said that Armed Forces of the country is fully prepared to give a crushing response to any US anti-Iran move in the region.

Speaking on the sidelines of 1st anniversary of martyrdom of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani at Tehran University Campus on Fri., Major general Hossein Salami reiterated, “We are ready to deal with any US anti-Iran move in the region.”

Gen. Soleimani spirit of martyrdom a model in proving freedom: AEOI

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) in a message said that Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s spirit of martyrdom is a convincing model in providing freedom.

On the occasion of 1st martyrdom anniversary of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran reiterated that high spirit of martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani is a convincing pattern in demonstrating human freedom and the goal of sacrifice.

MR