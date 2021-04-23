Yemeni Army hits Aramco, Malik Khalid Air Base

The operation has been done by three drones including two Qasif-2-K and one Samad-3, he said on Friday.

Saree said that the drones hit their targets with precision.

He said that the attack has been a response to Saudi Arabia's continued aggression, siege, and ongoing crimes against the Yemeni people.

The Yemeni military official warned the Saudi regime that it would witness a wider and larger operation if it continues aggression and siege against the Yemeni nation.

Malik Khalid Air Base is leading a military coalition in the aggression on Yemen since 2015.

