Over 4.9 million recovered from COVID-19 in Iran

The figures released by the Iranian Health Ministry on Saturday indicate that the coronavirus has taken the lives of 280 patients over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020 to 119,072.

According to the statistics, 10,843 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported across the country over the past 24 hours, with 1,567 of them hospitalized.

More than 4,920,978 individuals have recovered or been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 5,519,728 who have contracted the disease, the Ministry added.

Some 6,411 victims of COVID-19 are in severe condition and are being treated in intensive care facilities, it said.

The Ministry also said that more than 34.5 million Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while over 15.21 million have received the second dosage.

ZZ/5313052