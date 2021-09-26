  1. Politics
Veterans teachers of sincere action

TEHRAN, Sep. 26 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that war veterans are token of tough Jihadi periods and teachers of sincere action.

Accordingly, message of Leader of the Islamic of Islamic Revolution to the first nationwide seminar of “Three Thousand Narrators of Messengers of Sacrifice” was read at the venue of National Museum of Islamic Revolution and Sacred Defense on Sun.

In this message, Leader of the Islamic Revolution wrote, “Clarifying the events of glorious periods of eight years of Sacred Defense must be appreciated and commemorated  duly and their narrations must be conveyed to the enthusiasts.”

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the community of narrators of war veterans and wished success for them all.

