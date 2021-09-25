US, Zionists angry about Iran extreme regional power: cmdr.

Speaking on the occasion of 41st anniversary of commemoration of Eight Years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) at the venue of General HQ of Armed Forces on Sat., Commander of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid reiterated that belligerent American and Zionist regime’s forces are angry about the extreme power of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region.

Turning to the reasons behind start of Iraqi imposed war against Iran and measures taken for changing the situation, Major General Rashid stated that Islamic Republic of Iran has compensated lack of security defense pacts with other governments and countries made in 1980s by bonding nations and some governments and creating regional powers and religious-popular powers.

Pointing to the salient measures taken by former IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani for creating deterrence and said, “Three months before his martyrdom, Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani said in a meeting with commanders of Armed Forces at Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters that he has organized six army cadets outside territories of Iran and created a canal as long as 1,500 km with 1,000 km width to the Mediterranean coast.”

He then referred to the components of power and stated that components of power include having a strong armed force and ready to defend against any foreign aggressor inside Iranian territory as well as having a regional power outside the territory that Iran has both of these powers.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the significance of keeping alive and promoting the culture of Sacred Defense, and noted that commemorating Sacred Defense means honoring the birth of a new defense and offensive power of the armed forces.

Iran’s army, IRGC, and popular forces and Basij members were born at the same time during the Sacred Defense era and created great epics during eight years of Sacred Defense, Commander of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters added.

MA/5312712