Pilot killed in plane crashes in Pakistan

The crash took place near Mardan district, some 47 kilometers (30 miles) from Peshawar, capital of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders neighboring Afghanistan.

“A small PAF aircraft has crashed near Mardan during a routine training mission,” a PAF statement said.

A spokesman later confirmed to Anadolu Agency that the pilot was killed in the crash.

There was no immediate cause cited for the crash.

A board of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident, the statement added.

