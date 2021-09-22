Russian An-26 plane with 6 on board disappears from Radar

"The An-26 plane with six crew members on board disappeared from radars 38 kilometres [23 miles] south-west of Khabarovsk," a spokesman for emergency services said, Sputnik reported.

The plane was conducting the flight to test its communication equipment.

A Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency has been sent for a search operation, which is being hampered by poor weather conditions and a lack of daylight.

According to preliminary information, the incident may be blamed on bad weather, the spokesman added.

ZZ/SPUTNIK