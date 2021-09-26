Three killed in train derailment in Montana

The number of injured was not immediately known, said the Liberty County Sheriff's Office in Chester, Montana, but Chester Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Dave Ghekiere said he believed at least 15 people were hospitalized, NBC News reported.

The Empire Builder train derailed near Joplin, Montana, about 4 p.m., Amtrak said in a statement. About 147 passengers and 16 crew members were onboard, it said.

The train included two locomotives and 10 cars, seven of which derailed, the rail service said. The Empire Builder runs between Chicago and Seattle.

"Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers," Amtrak said.

Images from the scene showed one or two double-decker cars on their sides. The cause was under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

ZZ/PR