  1. Politics
Sep 15, 2021, 10:00 PM

Nasrallah asks Lebanese to get away from Iran fuel convoy

Nasrallah asks Lebanese to get away from Iran fuel convoy

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah has called on the Lebanese people to avoid popular gatherings in Baalbek-Hermel area during the arrival of the fuel shipments from Iran.

Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah has called for avoiding popular gatherings in the Baalbek-Hermel area during the passage of the fuel cisterns convoy to preserve locals’ safety and facilitate its movement.

Nasrallah has thanked the people in the Baalbek-Hermel area for preparations to welcome fuel convoy from Iran.

He called on Hezbollah forces to ensure the safe passage of the fuel tankers and prevent the people from gathering around them, apparently for fear of terrorism. 

Hezbollah's secretary general announced in a speech on Monday night  that the first ship carrying fuel products will arrive in the Syrian port of Banias this Sunday evening and the process of transferring fuel to Lebanon will begin on Thursday (tomorrow).

KI/ALAM5801668

News Code 178712
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178712/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News