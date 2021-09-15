Nasrallah asks Lebanese to get away from Iran fuel convoy

Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah has called for avoiding popular gatherings in the Baalbek-Hermel area during the passage of the fuel cisterns convoy to preserve locals’ safety and facilitate its movement.

Nasrallah has thanked the people in the Baalbek-Hermel area for preparations to welcome fuel convoy from Iran.

He called on Hezbollah forces to ensure the safe passage of the fuel tankers and prevent the people from gathering around them, apparently for fear of terrorism.

Hezbollah's secretary general announced in a speech on Monday night that the first ship carrying fuel products will arrive in the Syrian port of Banias this Sunday evening and the process of transferring fuel to Lebanon will begin on Thursday (tomorrow).

