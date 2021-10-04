Russian companies willing to invest in Iran's gas industry

According to the National Iranian Gas Company website, n the meeting, Iran's Deputy Minister of Oil Majid Chegni emphasized the development of cooperation between the two countries in various sections of the gas industry.

The Russian side also expressed interest in investing in Iranian gas industry projects and described swaps and the natural gas trade as priorities for Russian oil and gas companies.

Meanwhile, according to he report, the details of the proposed cases are to be examined and negotiations will continue.

Earlier this month, the new Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji announced strong energy diplomacy as one of his most important programs, saying, "We are negotiating with various parties to increase gas exports and trade."

