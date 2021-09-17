Iran’s permanent membership document approved in SCO

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Foreign Minister of Islamic Republic of Iran broke the news on Fri. and said, “With full satisfaction, the document of permanent membership of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan, has been approved by leaders of SCO member states in the presence of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi.”

Amir-Abdollahian emphasized that strategic membership of Iran in SCO has an important impact on the process of comprehensive cooperation between Iran in line with neighborhood and Asia-oriented policy.

The 21st edition of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) kicked off in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan on Fri.

The SCO consists of eight permanent member states, including India, Kazakhstan, China, Kirgizstan, Pakistan, Russia and Uzbekistan. Four states of Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia are still observer members and six countries of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkeyو and Sri Lanka are dialogue partners.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is an effective regional and intra-state organization, which was established by leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in 2001.

