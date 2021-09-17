Tehran to host Afghanistan Neighbors' Meeting in Oct.

A quadrilateral meeting was held in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan on Thu. in the presence of foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, China and Pakistan.

During the meeting, Iranian, Russian, Chinese and Pakistani foreign ministers threw their weight behind organizing an inclusive government in Afghanistan with the participation of all political and ethnic groups.

Afghanistan free of terrorism, free of narcotic drugs and free of threats against its neighbors were other main topics discussed in the meeting.

It should be noted that Afghanistan Neighbors’ Meeting will be held in Tehran in October.

