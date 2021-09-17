  1. Politics
Sep 17, 2021, 10:35 AM

Tehran to host Afghanistan Neighbors' Meeting in Oct.

Tehran to host Afghanistan Neighbors' Meeting in Oct.

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – Organizing Afghanistan Neighbors’ Meeting in Tehran was highly welcomed by foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russian, China and Pakistan on the sidelines of 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

A quadrilateral meeting was held in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan on Thu. in the presence of foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, China and Pakistan.

During the meeting, Iranian, Russian, Chinese and Pakistani foreign ministers threw their weight behind organizing an inclusive government in Afghanistan with the participation of all political and ethnic groups.

Afghanistan free of terrorism, free of narcotic drugs and free of threats against its neighbors were other main topics discussed in the meeting.

It should be noted that Afghanistan Neighbors’ Meeting will be held in Tehran in October.

MA/5306500

News Code 178737
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178737/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News