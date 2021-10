Ebtekar:

Iran FM to Pakistan: Tehran in contact with all Afghan parties

Etemad:

Regional effort to rescue Afghanistan

Tehran to host meeting of Afghanistan neighbors, Russia

Iran:

Gathering of Afghanistan neighbors in Tehran

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Iran FM: Future of Afghanistan must be determined by Aghan's will

Representatives of Iran, European Union to hold talks in Brussels

Kayhan:

Iran FM: Afghanistan summit in Tehran conveys message to world

