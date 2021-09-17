21st SCO Summit kicks off in Dushanbe

In addition to the president of Tajikistan as host country, presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Pakistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan also attended the inaugural ceremony of 21st SCO Summit.

It should be noted that presidents of Russia, China, India and Mongolia participated in the Summit through video-conference.

Participants in 21st SCO Summit will discuss the main results of activities of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) over the past 20 years, the status and prospects of multilateral cooperation within the Organization.

In addition, leaders of Shanghai Cooperation Organization will exchange their views on a wide range of issues, including regional and international cooperation as well as joint cooperation of SCO member states to counter the consequences and adverse effects of crisis caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

After the SCO Summit, leaders of SCO member states are expected to decide on the process of accession of Islamic Republic of Iran as a full member of Organization and granting the status of dialogue partner to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

It should be noted that heads of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will also decide on the new Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the director of the Organization's Regional Counter-Terrorism Committee.

