Aug 27, 2021, 5:30 PM

China keen on deepening bilateral ties with Iran: Wang Yi

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – While congratulating the appointment of Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as new foreign minister of Islamic Republic of Iran, Chinese Foreign Minister emphasized the need for deepening bilateral ties based on strategic partnership.

China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a message on Fri. congratulated Hossein Amir-Abdollahian as foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Turning to the age-old and longstanding friendship between Iran and China as well as the 50th anniversary of political relations between the two countries, Wang Yi stressed the need to continuation amicable ties based on strategic partnership.

He then pointed to the recent telephone conversation held between presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and China and the agreement obtained in the field of advancement of bilateral relations, Chinese foreign minister announced his readiness to cooperate and collaborate with the Iranian foreign minister in the field of expansion of mutual ties and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

