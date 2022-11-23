Iran nuclear measures response to Europeans' irresponsibility

"#E3 blamed #Iran for its decision to increase uranium enrichment activities. They forgot about their own responsibility for these developments. The decision of Tehran is a predictable response to the attempt of E3 and the #US to escalate at the #IAEA BoG session last week," Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami said that IAEA chief Grossi stated in his speech, political pressure and issuance of a resolution against Iran are not the solution, so problems cannot be solved by inciting accusations.

The AEOI has created a new capacity in the Fordow and Natanz nuclear plants in line with the implementation of the law of Strategic Action Plan on the Removal of Anti-Iran Sanctions for Protecting People’s Rights.

The International Atomic Energy Agency should deal with issues in a professional manner and in accordance with the 2015 agreement, he said, noting that the United States withdrew from Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, in May 2018 unilaterally and breached all its obligations under JCPOA.

Not only the United States failed to live up to its commitments, but also it did not allow other JCPOA parties including UK, Germany and France to live up to their obligations, the AEOI chief criticized.

