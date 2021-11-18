Leader urges Iranians to rely on their own talents

Urging the Iranian nation to rely on its own talents and capabilities, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution warned of the colonial powers' soft warfare.

Speaking in a meeting with a group of young elites and top scientific talents on Wednesday morning, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei warned that colonial powers through soft warfare are after distracting the Iranian nation from its talents.

When a nation was unaware of its capabilities, it could be looted easily, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution added.

He further urged the Iranian people to rely on their own talents and capabilities.

Iran's UN envoy says Iran abides by JCPOA but US, E3 don't

Iran has abided with the JCPOA, but the United States and three European countries have violated their obligations, according to the Iranian envoy to the United Nations.

Takht-Ravanchi said that the undeniable fact about the JCPOA is that Iran has complied with its provisions, but the United States and three European countries have violated their obligations.

He added that Iran is ready to fully implement the JCPOA if the other parties fully and effectively implement their commitments and verifiable removal of all illegal sanctions and guarantees that they will not violate their obligations again.

Joint Iran-Afghanistan cooperation committees open Wed.

Joint Iran-Afghanistan Cooperation Committees kicked off on the third day the visit of Iranian President's special envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi to the neighboring country.

The seven committees began their work in Kabul in the presence of the Iranian delegation and the acting Taliban ministries of agriculture, refugee affairs, information and culture, economy and commerce and Industry during a ceremony on Wednesday.

Iran reacts to new IAEA report on enriched uranium stockpiles

Iran's permanent mission to the International Organizations in Vienna has reacted to the new IAEA report on Iran's nuclear activities.

Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the International Organizations in Vienna Mohammad Reza Ghaebi reacted to the new report released by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday on Iran's nuclear activities.

Iran has increased its stockpiles of high-level purified enriched uranium, the IAEA said in a statement, adding that Tehran still denies access to the Karaj site.

IAEA Grossi to visit Iran Monday: AEOI spox

The Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi will travel to Iran on November 22 to hold talks with Iranian officials.

Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said that Rafael Grossi is scheduled to travel to Tehran on Monday and meet with the Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Tuesday.

RHM/