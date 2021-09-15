Iran owes Persian Gulf security to Army, IRGC navies

He made the remarks in his meeting with IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri.

Appreciating the combat readiness of the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Ashtiani said, "Today, maritime trade and economic and commercial activities at sea enjoy security. We owe the strategic security of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman and the critical waterways of the country to the defense preparations of the Navy of the Army and the IRGC."

Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri, for his part, said, "Today, the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys authority, capabilities and preparations, and these capabilities are owed to the wise guidance and command of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces."

