No need for presence of foreigners in Persian Gulf

"Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran, under the wise leadership of Ayatollah Khomeini, has taken great steps to realize the new Islamic civilization", Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said on Wednesday.

In this regard, the IRGC navy has made important measures to become a naval power in accordance with the Islamic Revolution, the Commander of the IRGC Navy Force said.

He made the remarks during a visit to the Naze'at region in southern Iran which includes four islands: Abu Musa, Sirri, the Greater and Lesser Tunbs.

During this visit, the commander hailed the combat readiness of the navy forces stationed in the islands, stressing the need to further strengthen the unity between Islamic countries.

"As we have reiterated many times, there is no need for the presence of foreigners in order to protect and maintain security in the Persian Gulf", Tangsiri said, adding that the countries of the region can defend their resources and interests well.

RHM/5299719