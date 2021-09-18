'US left Afghanistan in disgrace'

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani made the remarks on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 3rd International Exhibition of Peace and Defense of the Iranian Army in Tehran on Saturday.

The defense minister said, "The Americans were forced to leave Afghanistan while they were weak and humiliated," noting that the Americans left the country in disgrace.

He added that the Afghans also did not benefit from the US occupation of their country at all, adding that the Americans left nothing but destruction for Afghans.

Ashtiani also noted that the arrogant powers are doomed to failure.

He added that all other current trends underway in the region by the Americans and their allies are doomed to failure, too.

The minister said that Iran seeks to increase its regional power by improving its combat power.

"The Ministry of Defense, being active in the field of defense and assisting the defense diplomacy, is taking steps in the field of equipment and weapons to support the development of the country's defense capabilities," he added.

HJ/5307498