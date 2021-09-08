  1. Politics
Sep 8, 2021, 12:00 PM

Iraqi army takes complete control of Al-Anbar desert

Iraqi army takes complete control of Al-Anbar desert

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – The Command of Al-Anbar Operations in Iraq announced that the country's army forces finally managed to take complete control of the Al-Anbar desert.

Iraqi army forces continue their series of counter-terrorist operations in different parts of the country. In this regard, Nasser Al-Ghannam, the commander of the Al-Anbar Operation announced the realization of new achievements by the Iraqi forces, Al-Furat reported.

According to the report, the commander announced that Iraqi forces managed to take full control of the Al-Anbar desert after clearing it of the remnants of terrorist elements of the ISIL.

 "Currently, there are no ISIL terrorist elements in the Al-Anbar desert," he said.

“During their latest operation against the remnants of the Takfiris in the Al-Anbar desert, the Iraqi army forces destroyed several vehicles belonging to them and seized some of their weapons,” Al-Ghannam added. 

ZM/5299650

News Code 178395
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178395/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News