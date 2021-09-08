Iraqi army takes complete control of Al-Anbar desert

Iraqi army forces continue their series of counter-terrorist operations in different parts of the country. In this regard, Nasser Al-Ghannam, the commander of the Al-Anbar Operation announced the realization of new achievements by the Iraqi forces, Al-Furat reported.

According to the report, the commander announced that Iraqi forces managed to take full control of the Al-Anbar desert after clearing it of the remnants of terrorist elements of the ISIL.

"Currently, there are no ISIL terrorist elements in the Al-Anbar desert," he said.

“During their latest operation against the remnants of the Takfiris in the Al-Anbar desert, the Iraqi army forces destroyed several vehicles belonging to them and seized some of their weapons,” Al-Ghannam added.

