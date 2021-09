After landing at Mashhad airport at 3 AM (local time), he was officially welcomed by Khorasan Razavi's governor.

He then left the airport to make a pilgrimage to the 8th Shia Imam, Imam Reza (PBUH).

The Iraqi premier arrived in Tehran on Sunday and held high-level talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, First Vice-President Mokhber, and Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

