Iraq's political will is to improve economic ties with Iran

"The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to develop economic relations with Iraq. The team that accompanied the Iraqi Prime Minister on his visit to Iran was noticeable. It is not very common for a country's prime minister to bring so many officials with him. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Energy, Transport, Housing, Finance and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council accompanied Al-Kadhimi on this visit, which demonstrates Iraq's political determination to improve economic relations with Iran,” Vahid Jalalzadeh said in an interview with Mehr News Agency.

He also expressed hope that this visit will be a prelude to the improvement of Iran and Iraq ties in the 13th administration.

In response to the question of whether the Iraqi Prime Minister had a message from Saudi Arabia for negotiation with Iran or not, he said, "Iraq has been the venue for talks between the Iranian and Saudi delegations until today."

"Iran seeks to defuse tensions and establish good relations with neighboring countries. We are ready to have mutual and constructive relations with the countries of the region. We hope that Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf states will understand this concept and help to establish communication in a constructive, bilateral relationship that serves the interests of both countries,” MP said.

ZM/5303286