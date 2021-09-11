"3 Brothers – 2021" exercises to be held in Baku

The goal of the "Three Brothers – 2021" exercises is to improve cooperation between their special forces and to share knowledge and experience, the ministry said in a statement, Daily Sabah reported.

In July, Turkish, Azerbaijani, and Pakistani parliament speakers accepted the Baku Declaration in a ceremony held at the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The joint declaration emphasizes the need to strengthen cooperation among the three countries, based on cultural and historical ties, mutual respect, and confidence. It also emphasizes Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan's roles in building peace, stability, and development in their regions.

Turkey and Azerbaijan held joint live-fire drills in Baku earlier this year.

HJ/PR