Raeisi tells Macron E3 must adhere to JCPOA commitments

Speaking on Monday with the French President Emmanuel Macron in a one-hour telephone call, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi referred to the repeated and gross violations by the United States and the failure of the three European parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to comply with their obligations under the international agreement, and said, "By imposing new sanctions, the Americans have clearly violated their obligations and even extended the new sanctions to the humanitarian aspects.”

Emphasizing that both the United States and the Europeans must fulfill their obligations under the nuclear deal, Ayatollah Raeisi said, "In any negotiation, the rights of the Iranian people must be upheld and the interests of our nation must be ensured."

Raeisi stated, "The Islamic Republic is very serious about providing security and maintaining deterrence in the Persian Gulf region and the Sea of ​​Oman, and will confront the factors that deprive security.”

Iranian government welcomes the development of relations with France based on mutual interests and mutual respect, the Iranian President told his French counterpart, stressing that the rights of the Iranians must be ensured.

Regarding Lebanon, the President stressed, "We support any action that is aimed at stability, security and improving the economic situation of the Lebanese people, and we welcome France's support in this regard."

The President of France also congratulated Ayatollah Raeisi on his inauguration and wished him success, saying, "Iran and France can play a role in establishing peace and stability in the region through their cooperation."

Referring to the US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and the suspension of the implementation of the international agreement, Emmanuel Macron said, "We are looking for a solution to this issue and we hope that negotiations will start again."

Referring to maritime security, the French president said, "First of all, we must create a framework of stability and make sure that there will be stability in various issues, including the state of the seas."

President Macron said that France has always tried to provide a solution for stability in Lebanon, and expressed hope that with Iran’s cooperation, the ground would be laid for stability and solving the country's problems.

At the end of the conversation, the French President called for the continuation of talks between Tehran and Paris with the aim of deepening bilateral relations.

RHM/President.ir