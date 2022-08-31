Syrian Army pounds terrorists positions in Hama, Idlib

Syrian Army's artillery and missile units stationed in the north of Hama province and the south of Idlib province targeted the strongholds of the Al-Nusra terrorist group in response to the violation of the ceasefire in the de-escalation zone.

Terrorists affiliated with the Fath Al-Mobin operation room violated the ceasefire in the de-escalation zone yesterday, an informed source told the al-Watan paper, adding that they targeted the positions of the Syrian army in the south and east of Idlib province, which was met with the response of the Syrian army.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria announced that Al-Nusra Front terrorists have shelled the areas in Syria.

Two attacks were launched in Latakia province and one in Idlib province, according to Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center, Sputnik reported on Monday.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and government opposition.

