Rocket attack on Al-Nusra terrorists black oil market

Local sources in Idlib province in northwestern Syria reported a rocket attack on the country's black oil market, on Monday.

As Sputnik reported, following an unidentified rocket attack, a massive fire broke out near the town of Sarmada on the Syrian-Turkish border in northern Idlib province.

The rockets targeted the Syrian oil market, which belongs to the terrorist group Al-Nusra.

The area is a resort to tankers looting oil stolen from Syrian oil wells, occupied by US terrorist forces.

As reported, the oil stolen from Syria is smuggled by several Kurdish militants known as the "Syrian Democratic Forces", who are affiliated with the United States and al-Nusra front terrorists.

Sarmada is a town in the Harem District, Idlib Governorate of Syria. It is in the extreme northwest of Syria near the border with Turkey.

