Terrible explosion hit NW Syria, several people killed

Syrian sources reported this afternoon on Monday that a horrific explosion took place in an arms depot in al-Fu’ah area, northeast of Syria’s Idlib.

Reportedly the weapons depot belonged to Turkish-affiliated groups.

The news website of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that it is more likely that the blast may have been caused by an airstrike.

Terrorist groups such as Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra), the National Front for Liberation and Jaysh al-Izza control various areas of Idlib province.

The Syrian province of Idlib is one of the areas that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Moscow agreement have stressed the need for a ceasefire in it.

The agreement, signed by the two sides on March 5, 2020, emphasizes the establishment of a "safe passage" and joint patrols on the Aleppo - Latakia road.

MA/FNA14000213000759