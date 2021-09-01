Saudi Arabia claims it intercepted 2 Yemeni drones

The Saudi coalition claimed on Wednesday that it had succeeded in intercepting and shooting down two suicide drones of the Yemeni army and popular committees in the skies of the country.

According to Al-Arabiya, the Saudi coalition's statement did not specify in which Yemeni province the drones were shot down. However, as in the past, it has been claimed that Sana'a government forces tried to target civilians.

Yemeni military officials have not yet responded to the Saudi coalition's allegations, but in recent days, Yemeni drone and missile strikes on Saudi military positions in Saudi territory have intensified.

On Tuesday, flights at Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia have been suspended following a drone strike.

The attack on Abha Airport took place after targeting Najran and Jazan with two ballistic missiles, as well as the attack on King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait with three drones.

Abha Airport and King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, are two of the airports where most of the Saudi coalition's airstrikes against Yemen are carried out.

