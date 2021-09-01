Germany hints at reopening embassy in Afghanistan

Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has ended his four-day visit to key regional neighbors of Afghanistan.

At his last stop on Tuesday evening in Doha, Qatar, the minister expressed willingness to reopen Germany's embassy in Kabul "if it's politically possible and the security situation allows it", DW reported.

Maas was also optimistic about the prospect of Germans and local allies still in Afghanistan being able to leave.

"The Taliban have said they're prepared to let Afghans and local supporters legally leave Afghanistan after August 31," he said.

He also made clear that talks with the Taliban came with conditions: "The Taliban can demand what they want. We've set out clear requirements: the holding up of human rights, the fact that people can continue to leave, and that no terrorist groups will be given shelter in Afghanistan."

RHM/PR