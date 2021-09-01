New Afghan govt. to be announced in next two days

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, who is head of the Taliban's Political Office in Qatar, told the BBC that the new Afghan government would be announced in the next two days.

Saying that the government will be inclusive, Abbas Stanekzai said, adding that the women will play a role in it, but not at the ministerial level.

As a condition, they should not have any cooperation with the former US-backed government, he added.

According to this Taliban official, Kabul airport will be reopened in two days.

