Iran-UAE trade exchange at $7.3bn in five months: IRICA spox

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi made the remarks on Sat. and said that about 9.5 million tons of goods, valued at $7.303 billion, were exchanged between Islamic Republic of Iran and United Arab Emirate (UAE) in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 1 to August 21), showing a 24 and 54 percent hike in terms of volume and value respectively as compared to the same period of last year.

Islamic Republic of Iran has always focused on boosting cooperation with its neighboring countries in political, security and economic fields, he said, adding, “Therefore, the country has witnessed the growth and development of trade and economic activities with its neighbors especially in the recent years.”

Accordingly, countries Iraq, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey and Afghanistan have been named as country’s top four export target markets in recent years, he added.

Turning to the export of Iranian products to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Latifi stated that United Arab Emirates (UAE) imported more than 5,007,000 tons of goods, valued at $1.912 billion, from the Islamic Republic of Iran in the first five months of the current year (from March 21 to August 21).

Dried nuts, fishery products, fresh fruits and vegetables, caviar, confections and chocolates, food products, minerals, construction materials, various types of detergents, kitchen ware, home appliances, electronic appliances, industrial and semi-industrial products, footwear, clothing, furniture are of the main products exported from Iran to UAE in this period, IRICA spokesman added.

