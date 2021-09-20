  1. Economy
Iran records 7.6% economic growth in Spring: SCI

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – According to the latest figures released by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) on Monday, the country recorded a 7.6% economic growth in Spring as compared to the same period last year.

According to the figures released by the SCI, during the starting three months of the Iranian year of 1400 (March 21 2021-2022), the agricultural sector recorded -0.3% growth, while industries and mines sector grew by 2.5% and the services witnessed 2.7% increase as compared to the spring of the year 1399.

The SCI said that the GDP of the country rose by 7.6% with oil production taken into account, while without the oil production, Iran's GDP increased by 4.6%.

Iran has recorded positive economic growth the economy is under pressur from the foreign sanctions and the Covid-19-related restrictions.

