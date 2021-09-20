Iran records 7.6% economic growth in Spring: SCI

According to the figures released by the SCI, during the starting three months of the Iranian year of 1400 (March 21 2021-2022), the agricultural sector recorded -0.3% growth, while industries and mines sector grew by 2.5% and the services witnessed 2.7% increase as compared to the spring of the year 1399.

The SCI said that the GDP of the country rose by 7.6% with oil production taken into account, while without the oil production, Iran's GDP increased by 4.6%.

Iran has recorded positive economic growth the economy is under pressur from the foreign sanctions and the Covid-19-related restrictions.

