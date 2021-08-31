Official emphasizes need to develop trade with Afghanistan

Speaking at 25th meeting of Representatives’ Board of TCCIMA in Tehran on Tue., Mohammad Amirzadeh stated that the country should not allow capitals of Afghan traders to be attracted to Turkish and Pakistani markets instead of in the Iranian market.

Unfortunately, the country could not take advantage of opportunities created in recent years for promoting export with other countries, he said, adding that Russian market was one of the opportunities that Iran could not use optimally after events broke out between Russia and Turkey.

Maintaining Afghanistan’s export market is of paramount importance for Iran, he said.

Turning to the export of gas to Afghanistan and import of iron ore from the country to Iran, Amirzadeh said that exporting Iranian gas to neighboring Afghanistan is one of the opportunities for development and promotion of trade ties with Afghanistan.

By importing iron ore from Afghanistan, suitable ways will be provided for Iran to expand and develop its trade ties with this country, he added.

