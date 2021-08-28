Participants in ‘Baghdad’ Summit stress need to avoid dispute

“Baghdad” Regional Summit is an opportunity to achieve partnership and cooperation based on common interests, he said, stipulating that all participants stressed the need to avoid differences, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

On the sidelines of Baghdad Regional Summit, comprehensive talks and consultations were held between various regional parties, Al-Sahhaf added.

During the Summit, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said that Iraq opposes use of its territory for regional and international wars. “We do not accept that Iraq is a point of threat for any party.”

Pointing out that Iraq achieved victory against ISIL terrorists, Iraqi Prime Minister said that international community is serious about supporting investment in Iraq. Iraq is facing challenges in various fields and holding the Baghdad Regional Summit reflects Iraq's view on the need for establishing better relations with the world.

“We are committed to the nation to return Iraq to its leading role in the region. Iraqi top Shia Cleric Grand Ayatollah Sistani has taken important positions in defending Iraq. Ayatollah Sistani's meeting with Pope Francis was a turning point in the field of tolerance and brotherhood,” he highlighted.

In the end, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi pointed out that Iraqi people defeated ISIL and this giant victory was achieved with the support of its neighbors, so that Iraq called on international community to support the upcoming election in this country.

