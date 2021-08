Amanullah Papi from Iran won a second silver medal at men's sitting javelin throw F-56.

Papi recorded a 47.83-meter throw at his sixth attempt to break a record and win the silver medal for Iran.

His medal was the third medal won by the Iranian athletes at 2021 Tokyo Paralympics this year so far after Powerlifter R. Rostami won a gold medal earlier today and yesterday's silver medal by Amir Jafari again at powerlifting.

