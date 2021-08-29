Shot putter Mokhtari wins silver for Iran: Paralympics

The medal was won after he had a throw of 8.48 meters.

Elvin Astanov from Azerbaijan snatched the gold medal with 8.77 meters after he boosted the Paralympics record by five centimeters.

The bronze medal went to Czech Republic’s Ales Kisy with a throw of 8.25 meters.

This is the fourth medal of Iran in the event. Rouhollah Rostami won Iran’s sole gold medal so far in powerlifting while Amanollah Papi and Amir Jafari claimed silver medals in javelin and powerlifting respectively.

