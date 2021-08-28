Rostami wins 1st gold for Iran in Tokyo Paralympics (+VIDEO)

Rouhollah Rostami from Iran won came first at the men’s under-80kg with lift of 234kg.

It is noteworthy that Rostami holds the world record after lifting 241kg at the 2021 World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Bangkok, Thailand earlier this year on May 7.

This was the first gold medal for Iran in the Tokyo Paralympics. However, this was the second medal for the Iranian team so far after another powerlifter Amir Jafari won a silver medal at -65kg category yesterday (Friday).

X-Gu from China won the silver medal in the-80kg category today while a powerlifter from Egypt collected the bronze.

KI/5291170