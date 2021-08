In this game, which was held in Macauori Hall, Iran won the match in three consecutive sets with the results of 25-23, 25-16, and 25-17.

Iran will play Brazil in Group B on Monday. China is the other team in this group.

Group A also consists of Japan, Bosnia, Russia, and Egypt.

Iran's sitting volleyball team, led by Hadi Rezaei, is looking to win its seventh Paralympic gold medal.

Iran was also the winner in 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2008, and 2016 Paralympics Games.

