‘Psycho’ goes to Riurau Film Festival in spain

Directed by Mostafa Davtalab, ‘Psycho’ will be screened in the formal section of short fiction works in the 10th edition of the Riurau International Short Film Festival in Spain which is organized on August 21 – September 11 (2021) in Alicante, Spain. The short film will compete in this section for the main rewards of the festival.

‘Psycho’ is about a couple, a young woman and her mentally ill husband who take a cab to a Psychiatric hospital.

‘Psycho’ previously has been also taken part in the competition section of the 24th edition of Johns Hopkins Film Festival in the US, the 13th edition of Islantilla Cinefórum International Festival, as well as, being screened at the ‘Tehran’ International Short Film Festival.

RIURAU FILM FESTIVAL (RRFF) was founded by the non-profit association of Escola de Cinema Riurau (ECRR) in 2012. It’s an international short film festival that aims to offer a space for meeting, dissemination, development and competition to short filmmakers from all over the world.

