'Hot Scent' goes to Festival Efebo d'oro in Italy

Directed by Ali Ebrahimi and produced by Amir Shahab Razavian, 'Hot Scent' will take part in the 43rd Efebo d'Oro Award in its 3rd international presence.

'Hot Scent' is a tale of the generational gap, a contrast evident in 20-year-old Maryam's attitudes and her strict parents.

It has previously taken part in two international film festivals in London and Bangalore in India.

Bahareh Kian Afshar, Khatereh Asadi and Shahram Haghighat Doost are among the cast members of the flick.

Since its foundation in 1979, the Efebo d’Oro Award has explored the connections between cinema and narrative by awarding the best film based on a literary work. It has also opened itself increasingly to new audio-visual languages, by observing how the arts influence each other and exchange experiences. The festival is held in Palermo, a city which is famous for being welcoming and for its brilliant artistic life.

The festival will be held on November 14-20, 2021.

