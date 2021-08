In its first international presence, 'A displacement' will take part in the 15th Crossroads International Short Film Festival in Istanbul, Turkey.

The film will be also screened at the 9th First-Time Filmmaker Festival in the UK.

This film is the tragic story of a woman in life.

Narges Zare, Maryam Fathi, Arash Jahangiri, Kaveh Farjadmanesh, Bita Madani, Zari Zirak and Parvin Maleki are among the cast members of the film.

