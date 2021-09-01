2 Iranian short films to go on screen at Russia film festival

Iranian animation 'Sky Sun, Tile Sun' directed by Ziba Arzhang is a symbolic 6-minute animation without dialogue. The animation has 12 characters, all of whom are considered to be the main characters because they work together to rebuild their world.

The synopsis of 'Sky Sun, Tile Sun' read, "Something seems to be going great for the village. The sun is up and bright but suddenly something happens that casts darkness everywhere."

The animation is based on the tiled designs of a Moavenolmolk Tekyeh monument in Kermanshah. And parts of the public space of this building have been used in the film. This building is from the works of the Qajar period and the remarkable and exceptional advantage of this building is in its tiling; According to Kermanshah cultural heritage experts, embossed and semi-embossed tiles with very beautiful designs and 100% natural colours used in this building are unique in the world.

It has recently won the Best Animation Award at the 10th edition of the Tracce Cinematografiche Film Festival in Italy.

Directed by Mohammad Reza Hassani Ranjbar and produced by Amir Dezhakam, 'Maybe Tomorrow' will be another Iranian short film which is slated to be screen at the LAMPA Film Festival.

The LAMPA is a charity cinema project aimed at developing social video content and promoting volunteerism in the world. The LAMPA Film Festival has become one of the most prominent platforms for positioning good stories and one of the largest international events in the field of volunteerism and social media.

The festival will be held on October 15-18, 2021 in Moscow, Russia.

