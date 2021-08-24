Leila Hosseini judging at Apricot Tree Ujan Doc. Film Fest

Leila Hosseini has been appointed as a judge at The Apricot Tree Ujan International Documentary Film Festival.

The festival will be held from August 22 to 29, 2021 in Yerevan, Armenia.

Apricot Tree Ujan International Documentary Film Festival is a platform where filmmakers from around the world can meet and discuss ideas in a friendly atmosphere, all while living in the houses of the friendly villagers, getting an opportunity to experience Armenian culture up close.

Apricot Tree has two competition programs – Feature-length (above 45 minutes) and Short (under 45 minutes).

The Iranian long documentaries "Captain Daryai" directed and produced by Maziar Moshtagh Gohari, "Balora" directed and produced by Abdolqader Khaledi, "Kal Fatemeh" by Mehdi Zamanpour Kiasari, and "Ujan Story" directed by Shahram Badakhshan Mehr will be screened in the competitive section of this film festival.

