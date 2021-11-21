"Psycho" to vie at Italian film festival

Written and directed by Iranian filmmaker Mostafa Davtalab, the Iranian short film "Psycho" has made it to International Festival "Corti da Sogni - Antonio Ricci" in Italy.

This Italian festival is scheduled to be held from November 22 to 24, 2021.

"Psycho" will compete with 10 other films in the international short film section of the festival.

The short film tells the story of a young woman that takes her husband to a Psychiatric hospital. Her husband, Psycho, who is suffering from an acute mental illness, engages a verbal conflict with a driver.

Psycho’ previously has been also taken part in the competition section of the 24th edition of Johns Hopkins Film Festival in the US, the 13th edition of Islantilla Cinefórum International Festival, as well as, being screened at the ‘Tehran’ International Short Film Festival.

