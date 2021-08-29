‘Benjamin’ goes to Seoul Intl. Cartoon and Animation Festival

Animation’s synopsis reads ‘Benjamin’s clumsy yet sweet friend, Asher, screws up. This leads to Benjamin’s mother being captured by the king’s soldiers. Benjamin decides to embark on a hazardous journey to save his mother. This makes the beginning of Asher and Benjamin’s adventure.”

‘Benjamin’ has previously garnered the best-animated creation award from the 32nd edition of the International Film Festival for Children and Youth Awards in Iran.

The Best Character award and the Best Feature Film award went to Benjamin at Kwetu International Animation Film Festival.

Seoul International Cartoon and Animation Festival (SICAF) is an international event that specializes in animation representing Asia. The Seoul International Cartoon and Animation Festival is an annual showcase festival of animation, cartoon and related art genres held in Seoul, South Korea since 1995. It is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the city of Seoul.

The 25th Seoul International Cartoon and Animation Festival will be held on October 1-4, 2021.

