Two Iranian documentaries win at Armenian film festival

Directed and produced by Abdolqader Khaledi, 'Balora' has won the special jury award in the short documentary section at the 7th edition of the Armenian festival.

'Kal Fatemeh' by Mehdi Zamanpour Kiasari, also won an award at the Apricot Tree Ujan International Documentary Film Festival.

Kal Fatemeh is about a woman who lives on her own farm away from the village with her two sons. She runs a farm and rears cattle for a living, meeting many challenges. She grieves over her daughter’s situation who has had an unhappy past.

On October 2, 2014, the Board of Trustees of the Folk Arts Hub Foundation decided to establish the Apricot Tree International Ethnographic Film Festival.

Apricot Tree Ujan International Documentary Film Festival was held in Armenia from August 22 to 29, 2021.

