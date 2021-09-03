  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 3, 2021, 10:06 AM

Riyadh claims it thwarted Yemeni drone strike

Riyadh claims it thwarted Yemeni drone strike

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – The Saudi coalition claimed to have intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden drone belonging to Yemeni forces.

Late Thursday, Saudi Arabia claims to have thwarted a Yemeni drone strike.

Issuing a statement, the Saudi coalition claimed that Saudi Air Defense Force has intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden drone belonging to the Yemeni Ansarullah.

According to the Arabic Russia Today, the drone was fired against Khamis Mushait in the Asir province in southern Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh's claim comes as the Yemeni armed forces have not claimed responsibility for the alleged attack.

RHM/FNA14000611000713

News Code 178159
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178159/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News