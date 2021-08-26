  1. World
Explosion reported in Kazakhstan's military warehouse

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – According to media reports, an explosion took place at a military weapons warehouse in Kazakhstan.

The explosion in Kazakhstan's southern city of Taraz resulted from a fire at a warehouse of a military unit, the Kazakh Defence Ministry said on Thursday, Sputnik reported.

"At approximately 19:00 [13:00 GMT], a fire broke out near a warehouse of a military unit stationed in the Jambyl region's Bayzak district. As a result of the fire, unidentified objects exploded," the Kazakh Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Fire brigades continue the effort to eliminate the fire, causes of the incident are being established. The defence ministry also sent a commission headed by Deputy Defence Minister Ruslan Shpekbaev to the scene.

