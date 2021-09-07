FM says Iran to keep borders with Afghanistan open to help

In the telephone conversation, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian emphasized "the principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran based on dialogue between all groups to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan that represents the ethnic and demographic mixture of the country."

He added, "Afghanistan can only achieve lasting peace this way."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran wants a war-free and terrorism-free Afghanistan," the Foreign Minister said, adding "The Islamic Republic of Iran will keep its borders and border crossings with Afghanistan open to get through the current situation in the country and will continue trade."

"The United States has been responsible for the current chaos in Afghanistan for the past two decades," he said, adding, "At the same time, it is the will of the Afghan people that must put an end to this situation."

The former Afghan president, for his part, said, "The noblemen of Afghanistan are doing their best to get through this situation and the main goal is to fulfill the will of the Afghan people."

While appreciating the stances and efforts made by the Islamic Republic of Iran, Karzai emphasized, together with other noblemen and elders, they are consulting with various groups, including the Taliban, and ask the Islamic Republic of Iran to provide sufficient assistance to assist the Afghans with the situation.

